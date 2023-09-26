Yeah, Nah: Would you complain about a bare foot on your plane seat?

It’s one of the most fiercely debated flight etiquette issues – is it acceptable to go barefoot on a flight?

But one passenger who just so happened to be sitting behind New Zealand sporting legends Richie and Gemma McCaw on a long-haul flight took things a step further by not only exposing their soles, but propping a trotter up on an armrest belonging to the couple’s four-year-old daughter.

The Black Sticks star shared the saga on her Instagram Stories, showing the offending foot (whose pedicure she complimented) – as well as Richie’s unimpressed reaction.

The offending foot on the McCaws' flight. Would you say something?
Instagram
“Would everyone be ok with this situation? Or do I say something?” McCaw asked her followers.

McCaw admitted she didn’t want to “put my foot in it” by confronting the passenger directly, though her four-year-old daughter came up with the idea of writing a polite note asking them to “please put your foot down”.

In the end, a flight attendant sorted it out, asking the passenger to remove her foot from the seat.

But what would you do if you found a bare foot encroaching upon your personal space on a flight? Let us know in the above poll.