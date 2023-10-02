Watch: World's largest passenger plane lands during South Island gales

The world's biggest passenger plane had a strong crosswind to contend with.

Dozens of flights into and out of Christchurch were cancelled on Monday due to gale force winds – but that didn’t stop the world’s largest passenger plane from attempting to land.

Emirates has a daily A380 service into Christchurch, which can carry up to 484 passengers.

Nationwide, more than 80 flights have been cancelled because of the weather conditions.

In Christchurch, the few flights that were operating used runway 29 – which is shorter than the main runway, but is better suited to the wind direction.

However, that runway isn’t long enough for the A380, meaning the super-jumbo had to land combating a strong cross wind.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Emirates A380 at Christchurch Airport.

Watch the full landing in the video above.

Do you have any footage of bumpy landings today? Email travel@stuff.co.nz