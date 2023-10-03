Woman sues Disney for 'wedgie' injury on giant waterslide

A woman and her husband are suing Disney for injuries sustained while riding down a five-story waterslide at Typhoon Lagoon, one of two water parks in Walt Disney World, Florida, US.

The slide, the Humunga Kowabunga, is the fastest and steepest waterslide at the park. It features a near-vertical, 214-foot (65.2m) drop that sends guests careening down the inside of a dark mountain before emerging into a long canal of water meant to slow them down.

According to the lawsuit, which the couple filed on Wednesday in Orange County, the slide caused Emma McGuiness to suffer an "injurious 'wedgie'" during a visit to the park in 2019 to celebrate her 30th birthday. The slide and the flume of standing water meant to slow riders down, the suit alleges, forced McGuiness' one-piece bathing suit inside her body.

"She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs," it reads.

Immediately after the incident, McGuinness was forced to seek emergency medical care and a gynaecologist. She "suffered severe and permanent bodily injury," the suit adds. McGuiness and her husband are seeking US$50,000 (NZ$84,000) in damages for what it calls Disney's "negligence”.

Riders of Typhoon Lagoon's Humunga Kowabunga, which is considered a "speed slide," are told at the start of the slide that they must keep their legs crossed at the ankles. Doing so can be "kind of difficult" but very important, according to Thomas J Griffiths, a veteran expert on water safety and drowning prevention, and owner of the Aquatic Safety Research Group.

"When you're plunging at a high rate of speed into the water, anything can go wrong," he added. Though he cited other examples of vaginal tears, severe wedgies and blunt force trauma in cases where he's served as an expert witness, he maintains that it's not a common occurrence.

Griffiths compares the experience of splashing into the run-off of a speed slide to being blasted with a fire hose "just shooting at your body, that's how fast you're coming down". Whenever anyone goes down one of these slides, he added, they're "exposing [themselves] to a great force”.

According to the suit, park employees did not provide McGuinness an explanation of why crossing her ankles was necessary. Though she went down the slide with her legs crossed as directed, she became airborne toward the end of the slide before slamming back down, which "increased the likelihood of her legs becoming uncrossed or otherwise exposing herself to injury”.

McGuiness was wearing a women's one-piece bathing suit when she rode the waterslide, which the suit said could have increased her risk of injury, as there's less fabric covering her skin than with swim trunks or shorts. McGuiness, according to the suit, was not warned of the potentially increased risk of injury due to her style of bathing suit. Research on whether one swimsuit style is actually safer, however, is limited.

"You can speculate that those kinds of swimsuits created the injury, but we have no idea," Griffiths said. "We don't know where her feet and legs were when she entered that run-out. If her legs were apart or her knees were bent, that creates the traumatic resistance of water."

Still, the suit claims that Disney should have offered McGuinness "proper protective clothing or equipment," such as shorts, which could have better prevented the injuries McGuinness suffered upon impact with the water.

The suit also alleges that Disney failed to "adequately maintain and inspect the slide to prevent patrons ... from becoming airborne during a descent," as McGuinness did, and failed "to warn Ms. McGuinness of the inherent dangers presented to her" by going down the slide.

Disney did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

"Waterslides, even speed slides, tend to be extremely safe," Griffiths said. Unlike swimming pools or wave pools, waterslides have attendants and lifeguards both at the top and the bottom to prevent injuries. "Rarely do you hear of someone getting injured ... on waterslides."

But while injury on waterslides is rare, it's not unheard of. In 2016, a 10-year-old boy was killed while riding a nearly 170-foot-tall speed slide in Kansas City that had "major design flaws," according to investigators at the time. The slide later closed.

In a well-designed waterslide, everything from the angle of the slide to the amount of water at the run-off and the length of the run-off at the slide's end undergoes careful consideration from engineering and safety experts. That means that fatal or otherwise dangerous accidents are "rare," according to Griffiths. Still, he added: "Anytime you have a waterslide, and it's a high-speed slide, it's inevitable that some accidents can occur."