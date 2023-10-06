Terror-rat! Smuggled rodent and otter spark chaos on plane when they escape mid-flight to Taiwan

A box of 28 live turtles was also found when police searched the plane upon landing.

A giant albino rat and a small otter sparked panic on board a flight to Taiwan on Wednesday after escaping from a passenger’s hand luggage in mid-air.

Astonished travellers spotted the rodent en route to the bathroom, sparking a search that also uncovered the otter, which was under a passenger’s seat.

Footage shows the plane thrown into chaos, as cabin crew on board the three-hour VietJet flight from Bangkok to Taipei battled to recapture the furry creatures.

Recounting the surreal events on a Facebook group, one passenger who recorded the scene said that the bizarre rat race culminated in a staff member being bitten by the albino rodent, before the crew wrestled the animals into black plastic bags.

“I walked back from the toilet and my friend whispered softly to me ‘there’s a rat on the plane’,” the anonymous post said. “I was confused so he said again ‘pet rat, pet rat, it has a white body and it’s not small’.

“I told the cabin crew and they checked the plane. That’s when they found the … otter under one of the seats. They kept looking for the white rat and an employee caught the rat. It bit them on the hand while they carried it back to the kitchen at the back of the plane.”

VIRAL PRESS/AP Footage shows the plane thrown into chaos, as cabin crew battled to recapture the furry creatures.

When the plane landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, agents from the country’s animal and plant health inspection agency searched every bag on board – and reportedly discovered 28 star turtles, one marmot, two otters and two other as-yet-unidentified rodents.

They appeared to have been smuggled by a Chinese passenger, who was described as “not co-operative” by officials. She now faces a fine of up to £25,000 (NZ$51,100) under Taiwan’s prevention and control of animal infectious diseases regulations.

It is not clear how the woman, who is believed to have bought the creatures at a Bangkok market, smuggled them through security at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Thai capital’s major transport hub.

Animal smuggling is not uncommon across Asia, but there have been reports of a renewed uptick since Covid pandemic restrictions were lifted.

In the first half of last year, more than 1000 smuggled wild animals were identified in Suvarnabhumi Airport alone.

Among them were 17 live animals, including a desert fox and a pair of white pythons, that an Indian man was caught attempting to take out of the country.

More recently, customs officials in the Indian city of Bangalore last month seized 72 snakes and six dead capuchin monkeys stuffed inside baggage that arrived from Bangkok.