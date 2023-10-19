Airline chief criticised for having shirtless massage during board meeting

AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes is facing criticism for having a shirtless massage during a board meeting.

The 59-year-old, who was also the majority shareholder of Queens Park Rangers Football Club until July this year, posted a picture of himself being pampered, writing that it had been a “stressful week”.

“Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting,” he added in the now deleted LinkedIn post.

The picture shows Fernandes topless in an office chair while a woman wearing a face mask and apron massages his shoulders.

According to the BBC, social media users criticised his behaviour, branding it “inappropriate” and “unprofessional”.

One said: “He should be setting an example of good work ethics and culture, not flaunting his body and privilege.”

Another said: “Some CEOs need to stay off LinkedIn.”

Born in Malaysia, Fernandes moved to Britain where he was educated at Epsom College in Surrey.

The entrepreneur bought the low-cost airline from the Malaysian government for about $1 in 2001.

He is now valued at an estimated £275 million (NZ$570 million), according to Forbes.

Fernandes has been dubbed Malaysia’s version of Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin airlines boss.

Branson and Fernandes once bet on whose team would finish first in the 2010 Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

The Virgin boss lost, forcing him to pay the forfeit of serving drinks to AirAsia customers in a female flight attendant’s uniform, complete with lipstick.

There has been a spate of work-related gaffes on social media in recent years.

Earlier this year, a working from home blunder cost a Goldman Sachs banker millions of dollars after he accidentally sent a sex video to a junior female colleague, according to reports.

Adam Dell reached a settlement with another Goldman employee after unintentionally sharing explicit images as part of a work-related video, Bloomberg reported. He left the bank shortly afterwards.

In 2021, a Texas lawyer appeared before a judge as a cat after being unable to change a video filter when he logged on to a court case via Zoom.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” Rod Ponton was forced to clarify during a hearing in Presidio county, as he and his assistant scrambled to remove the filter.

The Telegraph has approached AirAsia for comment.