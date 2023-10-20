Israel-Hamas war: New Zealand church group makes it home thanks to Tongan Government

The warning from Israel to leave Gaza comes ahead of an anticipated ground offensive.

A church group of Tongan-Kiwis, who found themselves trying to flee war-ravaged Israel, have made it back safely to New Zealand.

Around 40 members of the Connection City Church Assemblies of God landed in Auckland on Thursday evening after what was meant to be a 10-day tour of Israel turned into weeks of uncertainty as war broke out.

Adrienne Apikotoa, one of the women in the group, said there had been several cancelled charter flights in the past week due to “safety reasons”.

After the initial attack by Hamas militants, which killed hundreds and injured thousands, Apikotoa said the flight they had been due to go home on, via Turkish Airlines, was cancelled.

During the uncertainty around how the group would get home, Apikotoa said the Tongan consulate based in London, Major Kiu Kaho, travelled to Israel to help them.

ADRIENNE APIKOTOA/Supplied Adrienne Apikotoa pictured with her church group in Israel.

”We would meet three times a day as a group to discuss where the situation was at and we would get information on the status of a flight out of Israel.”

For a few days, Apikotoa said the group were told to stay in their hotel and have everything packed so they could be ready to leave at any time.

Eventually, the group managed to get to London thanks to a flight chartered by the Tongan Government.

From there, the group was flown to China and, after an eight-hour layover, they were flown back to Auckland.

Tonga’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after careful consideration of the circumstances in Israel, it decided it needed to charter a flight to get all Tongan nationals home safely.