Ed Sheeran on same flight as unruly passenger who had to be restrained

Passenger Dan Haughian snapped a selfie with Ed Sheeran before the flight.

Ed Sheeran was reportedly on the same flight as a drunk passenger who racially abused crew and had to be restrained.

The Shape of You singer was on the British Airways flight from Miami to London Heathrow when the air rage incident occurred, but was not seated near the unruly passenger, the Independent reported.

Sheeran had been in Florida to perform a concert.

The Sun interviewed passenger Dan Haughian, who had taken a selfie with the star at the departure gate shortly before the flight.

Haughian said it appeared the man was already intoxicated when he boarded, with crew refusing him alcohol about an hour into the flight.

“Everything just descended into chaos,” he told The Sun.

“The things this guy was saying and doing were just obscene.

“When they refused to give him any booze, he started making monkey noises and gestures at cabin crew.”

Haughian added at one point passengers were told the flight might have to be diverted.

However, the man was eventually restrained. According to the Independent, he was initially held in the galley, but was later moved to a jump seat normally used by cabin crew.

Storyful via AP The passenger turns out to be an off-duty flight attendant.

On arrival in London, the Airbus A380 was met by armed police officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, and remained in custody.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “Disruptive behaviour will never be tolerated onboard our aircraft and we will always take the appropriate action.”