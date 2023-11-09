The 11-hour flight to nowhere: Air NZ service to Chicago turned back due to 'technical' issue

The Dreamliner had to return to Auckland for inspection.

An Air New Zealand flight to Chicago has had to return to Auckland overnight because of a technical issue.

Flight NZ26 departed around 8.40pm on Wednesday and was around four hours into the 15-hour flight when it turned around and headed back to Auckland, a Flightradar24 map shows.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at 7.30am on Thursday – with the round trip taking just under 11 hours.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the flight was forced to turn back to address a technical requirement which was identified en route.

“This has resulted in the cancellation of this service, as further inspection had to be carried out on the aircraft, on landing,” the spokesperson said.

“All customers have now been rebooked on the next available service. We thank customers for their patience while we work quickly to return the aircraft to operation.”

Back in June, an Air New Zealand flight to Chicago similarly had to turn back to Auckland due to a fuel issue.

The airline later revealed the issue was a fuel leak in the left engine – one of two Rolls-Royce engines on the Dreamliner, meaning the aircraft was forced to make a single-engine landing.

Air New Zealand head of flight operations Hugh Pearce said at the time it was an “incredibly unusual event”.

The airline launched the nonstop service between Auckland and Chicago in 2018.

Another Air New Zealand flight experienced an issue on Thursday morning. Flight NZ101 from Auckland to Sydney made a brief emergency call about 45 minutes out from its arrival, Travel Weekly reported. The flight landed 10 minutes ahead of schedule, at 8.40am.

An airline spokesperson said the emergency call was due to a medical event onboard. For privacy reasons, they were unable to provide more information.