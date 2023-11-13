Second ferry in a week smashes into Wellington wharf

KiwiRail is investigating after the Kaiarah hit a wharf on Sunday night.

Interislander ferry Kaiarahi has struck a wharf in Wellington leaving a large hole in its hull, days after a Bluebridge ferry hit a wharf.

The ferry was arriving in to dock from Picton at approximately 10pm on Sunday when the bow of the ship struck the wharf.

Bluebridge’s Connemara ferry struck a separate Wellington wharf on November 8.

One passenger, who was returning after a weekend in the South Island, said she witnessed the incident as she stood on the deck.

“It was dark, and we were coming in, and I was on the deck because I knew it wouldn’t be long before we got off.

“There was a big crunch and I don't know if it was glass or just bits of metal, but they went flying onto the dock where there was a few workers waiting to do the ropes.”

She said the ship manoeuvred itself to another dock, which took an extra 20 minutes.

“They must’ve been panicking because you couldn’t see the hole from the deck.”

General manager for Interislander operations Duncan Roy confirmed the incident and said an assessment and repairs were being conducted in Wellington immediately.

“An internal investigation is underway, and we will be able to comment further when that is completed. The relevant authorities have been informed, and we are working with them where appropriate.

“We are working to move passengers and commercial customers to alternative sailings and are putting on additional sailings of our other ferries.”

David Unwin/The Post The hole in Interislander ferry Kaiarahi.

It’s a poor start to the summer for the beleaguered ferry service as some holidaymakers fear another repeat of early 2023, when hundreds were stranded on the wrong island due to a slew of cancellations.

Some of those cancellations were due to bad weather, but more were down to mechanical failures.

Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the hole was quite high up in the hull.

“You wouldn't want to take it out into the Cook Strait but in the harbour, it's quite safe.

“But obviously they have to have repairs signed off and certified before they can take it out again.”

Nalder said the wharf itself was checked over by CentrePort and was in use the following day.

“Kaitaki is using it now so I’m going to take that as a positive. I think in this case, the ship has borne the brunt of this one.

“These ferries are on and off the berths several times a day, and occasionally it doesn't go right. But this is the first time we’ve had two so close to each other.”