Watch: Luggage trolleys come loose and crash into plane engine

Ground staff were taking the suitcases to the EVA Air Boeing 777 while it was parked at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

Airport workers have been forced to chase after two runway baggage carts as they crashed into a plane's engine while passengers were preparing to board in Thailand.

But the train of carriages came loose and two huge metal containers rolled towards the aircraft.

Frantic workers were seen on CCTV running towards the loose trolleys as they crashed into the right engine.

EVA Air said 262 passengers who were due to board flight to Taiwan were delayed and sent on a different plane.

There were no reported injuries and the extent of the damage to the aircraft has not been formally disclosed. It was grounded and underwent repairs before flying again soon after.

