Passenger nearly kicked off flight after she refused to stop singing

Bobbi Storm said she was "just doing what the Lord" told her to do.

A gospel singer was nearly kicked off a Delta flight in the US after she refused to stop promoting her new single – something she said God had encouraged her to do.

The singer, Bobbi Storm, had just found out that a group she performed with – Maverick City Music – had been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Storm posted a video to social media of the incident, which shows a flight attendant asking her to “sit down and be quiet”.

She agrees to sit down, but continues to tell the surrounding passengers the news of her nominations.

“My very first time, you guys,” she says, as the passengers clap politely.

She then proceeds to tell her captive audience that she has a new song out, and is about to start singing it, when she is interrupted by the flight attendant.

“Are you able to be quiet?” he says.

“But they’re enjoying it,” Storm replies.

The flight attendant retorts: “I’m not enjoying it. So I’m asking you, can you be quiet?”

The flight attendant repeatedly asks her to respond, yes or no, if she is willing and able to be quiet. At one point, Storm asks if she will be sent to jail if she doesn’t comply with his request.

She also argues she’s “doing what the Lord is telling me to do”.

The flight attendant warns if she is not able to follow his instructions, she will not be able to take the flight.

Storm then backs down, saying: “If you’re the person in charge of it all, then that’s fine.”

The flight attendant then walks away, but Storm immediately turns back to the passengers around her and says she will sing it quietly for those in the back.

She sings for about a minute, before telling the passengers to look up the group and the song.

In another video, Storm said Delta had since reached out to her and apologised.

The videos have divided viewers, with some accusing her of being disruptive and questioning whether the airline really had contacted her to apologise.

In response, Storm posted a third video, saying she wanted to share her point of view of “everything that happened on this flight”.

She explained that when they were boarding the flight, the airline had been playing loud music over the speakers. Storm said she then felt moved to sing for people on the flight.

Storm said she was chatting to her seatmate about the best time to perform, but ultimately decided “if God wants it to happen, it will happen.” She ended up falling asleep while the plane was taxiing.

However, an announcement then came over saying the plane had to return to the gate due to a maintenance issue.

“I knew instantly that was God,” Storm said.

As soon as the seatbelt signs were switched off, she decided to get up and sing.

Delta confirmed in a statement shared with the New York Times that it had been in contact with Storm following the incident, but reiterated the in-flight rules.

“For the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow crew instructions,” the statement said.