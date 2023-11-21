Further flight delays at Wellington Airport due to weather

Close to two dozen flights have been cancelled or delayed coming in and out of Wellington due to low visibility.

Six departing flights were cancelled, 2 delayed, and 3 postponed indefinitely as of 7.50am on Tuesday morning.

The longest delay was for the 10.30am flight to Christchurch which was now scheduled to depart at 11.15am.

Six arrivals – including from Napier, Nelson, Takaka, and Hamilton – had been cancelled with 6 arrivals also delayed.

“Low visibility is affecting some regional flights this morning, causing some cancellations,” Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie said​. Larger jets were able to operate normally.

“Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for updates on their flights.”

Low cloud across Wellington also caused major travel disruptions for flights in and out of the capital on Sunday.