Young mother left with 300 bed bug bites after spending night with critters at Wellington hotel

French authorities are holding emergency talks on how to deal with the growing infestation.

A woman was left covered in “itchy” bed bug bites after spending a night in Wellington.

Hannah Doyle, 27, who stayed at the capital’s Aura Hotel with her two-year-old son on Tuesday, said: “In the morning, I got out of bed and saw little bugs crawling around. I had a closer look and those were bed bugs.

“I could see fresh blood spots on the bed. I first checked my son to see if maybe he had some cuts on him. Then I checked myself and [there was] no nothing.”

Supplied/Supplied Tauranga resident Hannah Doyle was bitten by bed bugs.

Doyle checked out of the hotel the same day, she later found bite marks all over her body leaving her in agony.

“[Wednesday], I had.. pretty bad bites. This morning [Thursday], [the] other side of my arm was full with bites. [There are] bites on my stomach, on my back. They are very itchy.

“They [bites] are just getting more itchy. I can’t get in to my doctors today, so I’m getting to have to go next week.

Supplied/Supplied 27-year-old Hannah Doyle says there are at least 300 bite marks on her body.

“My son doesn’t appear to have any bites show up as of yet, but with bed bug bites they can take up to a week to appear so who knows if he will be affected.”

In an email to Stuff, the hotel said: “That room has been isolated and not currently being sold till [sic] it's treated by a professional pest control company.

“We can confirm Aura Hotel doesn’t have bed bugs except the recent complaint received from the guest... However, we can confirm with bed bugs they can introduce themselves at any moment as they can be bought into the hotel externally.”

Supplied/Supplied Hannah Doyle said she saw fresh blood spots on the hotel’s bed sheet.

The hotel offered a full refund to Doyle, but she said she wanted compensation for the cost of spraying her home, car and visiting the doctors.

Earlier this year, Paris was battling a huge bed bug infestation.