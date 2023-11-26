Aussie couple 'heartbroken' after Hobbit wedding halted by biosecurity

Janine Sheriff and Kyle Risk hadn’t initially planned to be wed in New Zealand when they booked the cruise, but felt it was the opportunity they had been waiting for.

An Australian couple’s plans for a Lord of the Rings inspired wedding ceremony at Hobbiton were scuppered after the cruise ship they were travelling on was turned around by Biosecurity NZ.

The P&O ship Pacific Adventure was reportedly denied entry into New Zealand after it was found to have concerning levels of biofouling and organisms growing on the hull.

Sydney’s Janine Sheriff and Kyle Risk told ABC they were “heartbroken” after having organised for family and friends to meet them at the movie set attraction in Matamata.

"The plan was to get off the boat, go straight to Hobbiton, have our wedding, then head straight back to the boat for the rest of the honeymoon,” Sheriff said.

The pair hadn’t initially planned to be wed in New Zealand, but after booking the cruise, they felt it was the opportunity they had been waiting for.

"Kyle is a massive Lord of the Rings fan and when we found we were going there, we jokingly mentioned they do a wedding package.

"His face just absolutely lit up like it was the greatest thing ever discovered.”

However, when the Pacific Adventure was denied entry into New Zealand waters, and rerouted to Tasmania, the couple’s hopes quickly turned to disappointment.

"I got a selfie from our family and friends at the site in Hobbiton we should have been on about 20 minutes before we had to turn around,” Risk said.

“I was furious. I saw Janine's face when we got the news. I was ready to explode.”

Yet, this fellowship of rings has not lost heart. Sheriff said they had accepted complimentary flights from P&O back to Sydney and would get married there instead.

"It would have meant a lot as it was a beautiful setting. As long as we have each other," Risk added.

They told ABC the cruise line had also given them a 50% refund on their cruise fare, which would go towards the ceremony.

RNZ reported that P&O had previously attempted to clean the hull, but bad weather had made it too dangerous for divers to do so.

Biosecurity regional commissioner Mike Inglis said the operator sent photos showing the ship had high risk organisms growing on it that could pose a risk to New Zealand.

"Staff visited Sydney earlier in the year and met with [P&O] to reinforce our requirements and has continued to meet and engage regularly with the cruise operator and others in preparation for the new season", Inglis said.

Biofouling is a major threat with almost 90% of all exotic marine species and growth already in New Zealand having arrived on international vessels, he said.