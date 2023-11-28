Cruise passengers 'fuming' after ship that turned back to Sydney then skips Wellington

The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship in Wellington Harbour in October 2023.

A cruise headed for New Zealand from Sydney was forced to turn back after a medical emergency, but upon making it to Aotearoa has cancelled another stop, leaving passengers fuming.

A spokesperson said the Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas was on a 12-night sailing of New Zealand, but returned to Sydney on day two to disembark a guest who required urgent medical attention.

“After successfully debarking the guest, Ovation will sail straight to Wellington, New Zealand, and will not call in to Dunedin, New Zealand.”

But then, upon arrival in the capital city it was decided the cruise-goers would not visit Wellington due to strong winds, which made it difficult to get the large ship alongside at port.

“The safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is our top priority.”

The ship sailed back out into Cook Strait and was next due in Napier on Wednesday.

A passenger onboard said the ship had now missed three of its stops and with only two stops left hopes were high they could disembark.

”A lot of people are fuming and want refunds and credits as shore excursions and cars have been paid for. But some places have given refunds less 10%,” they said.

Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed the Ovation of the Seas had turned back on Tuesday morning due to strong wind conditions in the harbour.

"They came in, had a look at the conditions and decided they weren't going to stay," he said.

Wind speeds in the harbour ranged between 40 to 50 knots at about 8.30am, "It's fairly windy."

Nalder said it was about more than berthing the 348m-long, 168,666-tonne ship but also about keeping passengers comfortable.

Passengers would receive some kind of “compensation”, the cruise operator said, explaining they had “communicated the itinerary change”.

Some of the passengers posted on social media about the seemingly unlucky journey, and how they’d been at sea for two days before having to return to Sydney.

After not being able to disembark in the capital city due to winds, one exclaimed “what the f.....”, commenting they might need to start day-drinking again.