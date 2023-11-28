Wolf spider lays eggs in man's toe during visit to France

Wolf spiders have made their way from their native Peru to the south of France. (File photo of a wolf spider)

A UK man’s romantic cruise in France for his 35th wedding anniversary turned into a nightmare when he ended up with a purple toe overnight.

A visit to the cruise ship’s doctor revealed that it was a Peruvian wolf spider bite, and the spider had laid eggs in his toe, BBC reported.

Colin Blake from Cramlington, UK was having an outdoor meal with his wife in Marseille, France when the wolf spider, who lives in the area after coming in on cargo ships, bit him.

He told BBC Radio that he was "totally unaware" of the bite.

"My wife thought it may be because I had new sandals, and they were rubbing on my big toe and that was causing it to be red,” he said.

When it became swollen and purple the next day, he visited the ship’s medical staff to get a clear idea of what had happened. That’s when the staff pulled out a milk-like pus that contained the spider eggs.

Four weeks after the bite, Blake, who by that time had returned to the UK, found a “foreign body” in his foot.

"One of the spider eggs hadn't been flushed and must have hatched. They believe the spider was making its way out – eating its way out of my toe,” he said.

When Blake returned to the UK, he was treated at the hospital and was given antibiotics to reduce the swelling of the toe.

Blake was given antibiotics to reduce his swelling and that had killed the newborn spider inside him. Doctors cut open Blake’s toe to remove the spiderling. He is set to make a full recovery.