Woman suffers 'serious scalp injuries' in run-in with nesting native falcon

After eight months in rehabilitation, a threatened native falcon was finally able to take to the skies.

A woman has suffered “serious scalp injuries” following an encounter with a nesting kārearea (native falcons), prompting a temporary closure of a track in Whakarewarewa Forest.

Rotorua Trails Trust said on Monday night that people needed to be careful, and informed the Box of Birds had been closed after one of their Falcon Watch team members faced “a falcon attack”.

The injured woman required stitches.

The trust’s chairperson, Grant Utteridge, said they closed the track for public safety.

“We will continue to monitor them [falcons]... We have to make inquiry and understand what the risks are.

“Public needs to be more aware of the falcons.”

“This isn't like your usual run-in with magpies; it's not a mere peck on the head that can be warded off with a stick,” said the trust in a social media post.

“These falcons mean business – they wield large, razor sharp talons capable of causing severe bodily harm with just one strike. They are not attempting to scare you off; they want to kill the perceived threat.”

The injured woman, who refused to be named, said, “It is nesting season, and they [falcons] feel vulnerable.”

When asked what advice she would give to the people who visit the forest, she said “try to follow the signage that people [often] tend to ignore.”

Steve Attwood/Supplied A pair of kÄrearea. The male is the smaller bird, the female on the right. File photo shot in 2021.

The trust urged the public to avoid riding the Box of Birds Fluffy ducks line and to “leave Bellatrix the wonderful Falcon mum alone to do her job raising her young”.

“This is for your safety and the bird’s.”

The closure will remain in place until the nesting season is over in a few weeks.

The trust said the hard line of Box of Birds was still open to walkers and bikers.

According to the Department of Conservation, falcons that can fly at speeds of up to 200kph defend their nests actively and may dive bomb people up to 400m from the nest.

“If this happens, move away until the attack stops. Don’t try to strike a falcon as you are likely to injure it and place the falcon chicks in danger.”

The New Zealand falcon is endemic to the country.