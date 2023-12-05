Plane that overshot Hawaii runway lifted off damaged coral

US Navy video shows underwater footage where a plane that overshot a runway is resting on a environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay.

Landing gear from a US Navy jet pulverised coral when it came to a stop in an environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay after overshooting a Hawaii runway nearly two weeks ago.

Kim Fuller, an aquatic biologist with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, said divers are working to quantify the extent of the damage now that the plane has been removed from the water.

Navy officials said on Monday (Tuesday NZT) that a team worked through the weekend to use inflatable cylinders, or roller bags, to lift and roll the plane off the reef where it crashed on November 20 and move it to the nearby runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay.

Rear Admiral Kevin Lenox, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3 who is leading the US$1.5 million (NZ$2.4 million) salvage effort, said absorbent material around the plane showed no indication of any fluid other than seawater, giving officials confidence that the plane hadn't released any hazardous materials such as fuel.

A Navy team earlier removed nearly all the estimated 2000 gallons (7500 litres) of fuel from the aircraft.

Audrey McAvoy/AP The plane overshot a Hawaii runway nearly two weeks ago.

None of the nine people on board the P-8A – the military's version of a Boeing 737 – were injured. The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Navy released underwater video last week showing the aircraft’s wheels resting on parts of crushed coral and much of the rest of the plane floating above the reef.

During a dive on Sunday, state divers snorkelled along the shoreline and looked at the plane's path into the water, Fuller said. In addition to pulverised coral at the primary impact area, there was some coral damage caused by the anchors of containment booms, she said. Some coral had also been overturned or scraped, she said.

Audrey McAvoy/AP Contractors place inflatable bags under the US Navy plane.

“However, I do feel that the impact area likely is much smaller than the size of the aircraft," she said, adding that it will take time to delineate and quantify the extent of the damage.

“I would say we’ve seen the majority of the worst damage," she said.

Kaneohe Bay is home to coral reefs and a lot of other marine life. The area hosts an ancient Hawaiian fishpond being restored by community groups.