I was groped by airport security, then made a villain for complaining

Before we talk about what happened to my boobs, I’d like to stress that I travel a lot and have the whole airport security routine down to a fine art. Not for me the miserable rummaging for rogue items that should have gone into the hold and set the bleepers off. I’m never the one arguing the toss about half-empty bottles of perfume that once contained more than 100ml; or frantically glugging contraband drinks.

I know what’s allowed and what’s not; which items of clothing to remove; and that failing to use individual trays for big items – even if that means a ridiculous number of containers – will only hold everyone up. I find the best way to approach the silliest features of the system is simply to zone out.

The fact is that decades of being barked at by hatchet-faced characters in ill-fitting uniforms has knocked any rebellion out of me. Like all frequent flyers, I’m proud of letting it all wash over me, shuffling along with a zen-like demeanour until I’m through and out and can make a bee-line for Pret. After all, these people are just doing their jobs.

We all have our limits however, and having my mammaries manhandled not once but twice by a masticating blonde at airport security last week prompted a fleeting display of emotion on my part – with quite extraordinary consequences.

Until that point, everything had been going swimmingly as I prepared to board a mid-morning flight to Washington DC to attend a defence conference. My liquids had been meticulously placed in the regulation plastic bag and my handbag ruthlessly purged of anything that might fall foul of rules.

If there is CCTV footage of this point in my journey, it will show me waiting my turn at the security gates, then dutifully taking off my jacket and trainers; placing all my electronic devices where they could be readily checked, and progressing through the body scanning arch, which bleeped.

I was waved into the usual cylinder for the extra arms-above-the-head check, after which an unsmiling woman did what she had to do. Languidly pulling on a pair of black latex gloves, she made me position myself this way and that and fiddled around with various swabs and wands. So far, so routine. Then came the pat down – and the shock.

Conducted as if I were a farm animal, it was considerably more invasive than the standard gig. Up and down and back and forth she went, squeezing arms and legs before alighting on my breasts. Cue more rough pushing and shoving, which naturally failed to yield any hidden weapons. I didn’t like it any more than I liked her chewing gum in my face, but I wasn’t going to say anything, until for no apparent reason, she started the whole process again, including grabbing at my boobs.

Instinct kicked in and I reeled back, asking if she would mind not touching me in that way. I might just as well have accused her of rape. In a split second, her sullen passive aggression gave way to furious showboating. Chewing ever more frantically on her gum, making a great display of indignation at my supposed “allegations”. I was instructed not to move while she radioed for “backup”.

Somewhere in the distance, I could see the line of trays containing my passport, phone and other worldly goods stacking up at the end of the X-ray machine conveyor belt, a perfect target for pickpockets. Going to fetch my belongings was out of the question. After a further kerfuffle, the woman’s reinforcements arrived and suddenly I was the villain, being kettled by a phalanx of security staff.

What followed was a completely unnecessary debate about whether CCTV should be obtained and reviewed to ascertain whether my “allegation” had any merit. Belatedly, I realised that this proposed exercise was all about protecting staff, not me. After all, I’d made it clear I had no interest in making any complaint: I just wanted to get the hell out of there.

The incident had been unpleasant but trivial. The clock was ticking, and I had a plane to catch.

Much fuss was then made about completing the security process, which apparently had still not been thorough enough. Cue a third, rather more respectful, pat-down by a different lady, just to be sure there really were no penknives lurking in my lingerie.

I stood shoeless and stunned while a dull-eyed supporting cast hung around staring at my chest. The drama was only over after a one-to-one debrief with a manager who wanted to know exactly what it was about the way the woman had touched me that had caused me to object. It was a discussion I might have welcomed, had the line of questioning about precise hand positioning not been quite so forensic. Feeling shaken and humiliated, I was finally allowed on my way.

What to make of all this? First, that the UK airport experience would be much nicer for all concerned if large numbers of security staff underwent an attitude adjustment. We all know they have a serious job, but keeping everyone safe simply does not need to be like this.

I know of very few countries in the world in which going through airport security is so reliably unpleasant, not because of the checks, which are necessary, but because of the offhand manner in which they are typically conducted.

Second, that the application of common sense remains in pitifully short supply in these settings. So-called passenger profiling, under which security staff make risk assessments based on the statistical likelihood that an individual of a particular age or background will blow up a plane, gets a bad rap, but has its place.

To the best of my knowledge, there has never, in the entire history of aviation, been a terror attack perpetrated by someone like me. Sure, there’s always a first time, but two invasive boob checks? Really?

Third, that aggressive trade union demands for “zero tolerance” from employers towards any form of rudeness to staff are not a force for good. I cannot imagine that real brutes and bullies restrain themselves because of unpleasant notices insisting that “Abuse won’t be tolerated”.

Meanwhile the balance of power has tilted so far away from the customer that it is increasingly difficult to challenge anyone wearing a uniform over poor behaviour or service. Instantly on the defensive, they rush to switch on their body cams, and make it all about them. Respect goes both ways; power, however petty, should not come with a free pass.

Finally, I am left reflecting that I was lucky to make it to Washington. If I’d made any more fuss, they’d probably have called the police. My experience is a reminder of how much easier it is for women to shrug off inappropriate behaviour than call it out. When we complain, it is still liable to be turned against us.