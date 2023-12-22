Watch: Pilots struggle to land as Storm Pia hits holiday travel in the UK

High winds from Storm Pia have grounded flights in parts of the UK, suspended train services and stopped Scottish ferries in a preview of holiday travel disruptions likely to hit northern Europe as the storm moved east.

Meanwhile, in a development unrelated to weather, a surprise strike by French workers added to the travel chaos by shutting down Eurostar trains between London and Paris, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

Powerful gusts knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes in northern England, toppled a truck on a highway in Manchester, tore part of the roof off an apartment building in Sheffield and – in a bit of good news – helped generate a record amount of electricity.

A gust of 115 mph (185 kph) was recorded on Cairngorm Summit in the Scottish Highlands as the national meteorological service warned of winds up to 80 mph (128 kph) in northern Scotland and 55 mph (88 kph) in northern England and Northern Ireland. There was also an ice and snow warning for the Shetland Islands, where schools were closed.

The storm struck as travellers took to the roads, rails and skies to get ahead of holiday traffic expected to peak on Friday (Saturday NZT).

As wind warnings expired on Thursday afternoon, the storm bore down on Europe and was expected to bring similar problems there.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport warned that "a significant number of flights” would be delayed or cancelled due to the high winds.

Dutch authorities closed a number of storm barriers on major rivers as a precaution due to high water levels.

The storm was expected to reach southern Sweden on Thursday evening with a thunderstorm, heavy snowfall and poor visibility across the region, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said.

Danny Lawson/AP An aircraft lands at Leeds Bradford Airport, England. Storm Pia is expected to cause disruption in parts of Scotland, the north of England and Northern Ireland.

In Germany, national railway operator Deutsche Bahn said there were delays and cancellations to trains in Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony, the two biggest states on the North Sea coast. Lines affected included those from Hannover to Berlin and Frankfurt, and from Hamburg to and from western Germany and Denmark.

The Federal Office for Shipping and Hydrography warned of a possible storm surge on Thursday evening on the North Sea coast, which could bring water levels up to 2.5 metres higher than mean high tide. Some ferries to or from North Sea islands were cancelled for Thursday or Friday.

In the UK, gusts knocked down trees that blocked roads and struck power lines, causing blackouts to 40,000 households in northeast England, energy company Northern Powergrid said.

A driver was hospitalised when a tree crashed onto his car in Clifton, Derbyshire.

The winds generated a record of 21.8 gigawatts of electricity, supplying 56% of all the power that was being used from the grid in Great Britain between 8 and 8.30am, National Grid Electricity System Operator said. It surpassed the previous record of 21.6 gigawatts.

British Airways grounded two dozen flights, British broadcaster Sky News reported. A spokesperson for the airline did not provide further details but issued a statement saying it apologised to customers for having to “make some adjustments” to its schedule.

National Rail said speed restrictions for trains were in place across Scotland, and parts of England and Wales. ScotRail said it suspended service on some of its lines, and TransPennine Express asked train passengers to delay their journeys in and out of Edinburgh through most of the day.

Ferry operator CalMac cancelled its service to 22 islands off the west coast of Scotland.