11 passengers injured after 'freak' turbulence forces UK-bound jet to be diverted to Bermuda

Freak turbulence has left 11 passengers injured on a Manchester-bound flight.

About 225 passengers and 13 crew were on board the Maleth Aero flight on Sunday (Monday NZT) after a P&O Caribbean cruise.

The turbulence occurred around two hours after departure from Barbados, with pilots forced to divert the aircraft to Bermuda.

Upon landing, 11 passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Passengers stayed in hotels in Bermuda

Lack of available flights coupled with reduced operational hours over the festive period meant passengers had to stay in hotels in Bermuda over Christmas, a P&O spokesperson said.

A replacement plane was due to take off at 4pm on Boxing Day (local time) and arrive back in the UK in the early hours of December 27.

A P&O Cruises spokesperson said: “A flight from Barbados to Manchester was diverted to Bermuda following freak turbulence.

Moritz 2011/wikimedia commons Maleth Aero is a Maltese passenger charter airline.

‘Very sorry’ for disruption

“Having explored all flying options and due to airport operating times, guests are in hotels today [Dec 25].

“The flight home is due to depart tomorrow morning [Dec 26], following required legislative aircraft checks.

“We are very sorry for this disruption to their journey following their holiday and we are working with the airline and hotels to take care of them and ensure they get home as soon as possible tomorrow.”

Owen Darrell, Bermuda’s minister of national security, said: “We are aware of the situation and are diligently working to ensure the wellbeing of all involved. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of all our emergency services personnel who ensured the safety of the passengers and crew.”