‘What a bloody flight!’ Passenger pinned down by staff onboard Qantas flight

Australian police are investigating after a disruptive passenger had to be pinned down by flight attendants on a Qantas flight from Bali to Australia in the early hours of Sunday.

A witness said the man had “gone crazy” on board flight QF46, which departed Denpasar on Saturday night and landed safely in Melbourne just before 7am on Sunday.

Footage from the flight shows the man was tackled to the ground by a group of passengers before a flight attendant used his knee to pin him to the floor of the cabin.

On arrival, Australian Federal Police officers boarded the aircraft and questioned the Victorian man, 28, before he was taken for a medical assessment.

“The AFP will continue to investigate the incident,” an AFP spokesperson said.

“No charges have been laid at this stage.”

9NEWS Passenger restrained on Qantas flight from Bali to Melbourne following mid-air 'episode'.

Witnesses said the man began behaving aggressively and erratically while the plane was midair.

“Everybody was just resting and all of a sudden, this guy jumped out and he started screaming and everybody was panicking,” said Norman Pires De Silva, who was on the flight.

Pires De Silva, who was travelling to Melbourne with his wife and two children, said the man was screaming and looking for his mother and father. He said the man attacked several passengers before they were able to overpower him.

“Three or four passengers were taking him down and keeping him on the floor and that happened throughout all the flight until we touched down in Melbourne,” he said.

“It was pretty scary, to be honest.”

Footage obtained by Nine News shows two passengers trying to lift the man’s legs, while another restrains the man’s arm in an attempt to tackle him to the floor.

Another witness posted footage to Instagram showing the man later pinned to the floor with a flight attendant kneeling on his back.

“He’s still been restrained after 4 hours. Everyone is safe. What a bloody flight!” the witness posted.

He said the staff had been “amazing” in their efforts to subdue the passenger.

A Qantas spokesperson said the airline was working closely with authorities about the situation.

“The safety of our customers and our crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for disruptive or threatening behaviour,” she said.