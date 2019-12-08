Bells, lights in operation when train struck car on tracks near Morrinsville

The car was shunted down the main trunk line near Morrinsville.

A motorist travelling behind a car that was struck by a freight train killing both its occupants in rural Waikato says the scene unfolded in a "flash".

Police are still investigating the events that led to the double fatality at a notorious crossing outside of Morrinsville, which was due to be upgraded with barrier arms.

The pair who died were understood to be travelling to work when the sedan was struck by a freight train heading towards Hamilton, and shunted hundreds of metres down the tracks. Both died at the scene.

Greg Stewart was on his way to work at Fonterra when he was stopped by road crews on State Highway 26 about 4am.

Road marking works were being undertaken along the stretch of highway leading to the rail crossing at the intersection of Piako Rd.

Stewart, 25, was three cars behind the vehicle when they were stopped at the manually operated stop-go about half a kilometre from the crossing.

Traffic was halted for about 15 seconds before the operator allowed vehicles to go, he said.

"The lollipop man said it was okay to go so we started moving - then I looked up and saw the train lights flashing.

"We weren't speeding coming down - probably going less than 30kmh, approaching the train track and even I was thinking 'is the train coming or are they playing with the lights?"

The lights were flashing at the crossing as the vehicles approached, heading towards Morrinsville.

"So for about 15 seconds the lights were flashing but there was no train. I was too focused on the car in front of me to notice if the lights were on before we were told to go."

There was no visibility to the tracks to the right of the highway, he said, as it was shrouded by trees.

"Even when I got up to the tracks I didn't see the train lights, the train horn didn't go until the last second. Eighty per cent of me thought they [road crews] were playing with the lights."

Then he heard a "loud bang".

"It was so quick, you only saw a flash of the train. I looked around at the construction crew and thought it was something from the construction crew the train hit."

It was a few minutes before road workers informed Stewart the train had struck a vehicle and told him to do a u-turn.

"It was confusing leading up to it as there were two or three people on the left working on what looked like a maintenance box, a few maintenance vehicles scattered around and lights set up to see, so that throws you off."

He said the driver hadn't been speeding and appeared to be travelling "cautiously" down the road.

"It's not something you want to see, I can barely sleep."

"If we were told to stop for a few more seconds we might have been fine, you never know."

Waikato road policing coordinator Senior Sergeant Rupert Friend said on Sunday that the bells and lights at the crossing were operating when the vehicle was struck.

"The bells and lights were going and the train could be seen. For some reason they have driven straight through into the path of the train."

Friend said roadworks were being undertaken along SH26 but it was believed crews were not working directly on the crossing at Piako Rd at the time.

The roadworks stretched for several hundred metres along State Highway 26.

The manually operated stop-go was a "long way back" from the tracks, Friend said, and whether the train was visible or lights and bells were ringing at that time was still being established.

"We are still trying to ascertain what happened prior to the crash by speaking to witnesses."

Investigations include looking at the traffic management plan, canvassing the scene and identifying where the road cones were located, he said, and speaking with further witnesses and road workers.

Stephen Reading, the co-owner of Colsteve Contracting, the traffic management company carrying out the road marking work, could reveal little about how the crash happened when contacted on Saturday.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Todd Moyle said the crossing was in the process of being upgraded, with barrier arms due to be installed and commissioned in the new year.