Rider killed in crash in Bay of Plenty brings weekend road toll to seven

A motorcyclist has died, bringing the weekend's road toll to seven.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a single motorbike on Broadlands Road, Reporoa on Sunday afternoon.

The person on the motorbike died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Traffic is being diverted and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is the second fatality on Sunday, following an earlier death on the roads near Whakatane.

Police said the crash happened on Wainui Road, Wainui about 5.15am on Sunday.

They were alerted to a rolled vehicle and found a person dead at the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile three people died in a car crash in Kaikoura on Friday and two people died early on Saturday morning when a car and a train collided in Morrinsville.