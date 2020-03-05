Person critically injured in Waikato assault

The person was taken to hospital via ambulance about 4.30pm on Thursday (file photo).

A person is fighting for their life following an alleged assault in Waikato.

They were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident in Tuakau about 4.30pm on Thursday.

Counties Manukau Police Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin said police first received a report of a person presenting to a local medical centre with "injuries".

The person had been transported to hospital where they were in a serious but stable condition, Adkin said shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Police were speaking with people at an address, and there was not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public, Adkin said.

Police would not confirm the nature of the person's injuries.