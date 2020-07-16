Iwi leader calls out 'stone age' views in water submissions

Topia Rameka presenting at the Waikato Regional Council hearing on Wednesday. Some submitters need to “get an education” and change their views.

An Iwi leader says some people’s views need “to be put back in the Stone Age” where they belonged.

Former Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board (TMTB) chief executive officer Topia Rameka didn’t hold back with his opinion on certain submissions on the landmark proposal to transfer Waikato Regional Council water monitoring functions to the board.

At hearings into the proposal at the Lake Taupō Yacht Club on Wednesday , Rameka said he felt disappointed that one category of views was “broadly racially motivated towards Māori and the TMTB.”

The submitters needed to get an education, he said, look at the contribution Tuwharetoa had made to the lake and area and “change their views.”

Several written submissions labelled the TMTB as a ‘racist’ or ‘separatist group’ with one, Gerry Williams, writing that the proposal was “another attempt at Māori domination and takeover of a public amenity....

“If the Council no longer wishes to manage the Lake it should be passed to a suitably constructed board of interested parties – maybe the Harbourmaster or some similar organisation. We are fearful of having our rights of access abused or diminished if it is passed exclusively to Maori.”

Rameka cited the iwi’s decision to afforest nearly half the catchment to improve water quality, its contribution to lakeshore reserves, and involvement in the partnership to get $80 million for reducing nitrogen entering the lake as well as its own nitrogen reduction as “significant contributions, they have sacrificed for this lake and not just for themselves but the public at large.”

He congratulated the WRC and its staff for the initiative, adding: “I believe they will end up on the right side of history.”

There had been no indication of Tūwharetoa closing off the lake, since the signing of the Ngati Tūwharetoa Lake Taupō Deed in 1992, he said, adding that the property rights they already had via agreement with the Crown were “much stronger than anything we are discussing today.”

Both Rameka and current TMTB chief executive Shane Heremaia had opened their presentations noting the cross section of submissions in support.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board chief executive officer Shane Heremaia: “Our people have lived, died, hunted, fished, celebrated, mourned and been buried here all across this whenua. This proposal affirms the special relationship that these people have to this place.”

The four member panel of WRC chair Russ Rimington, deputy Kataraina Hodge and councillors Kathy White and Stu Husband returned from afternoon deliberations to announce they would be recommending the 14 member full council approve the transfer of functions.

Earlier, as well as the purely racially motivated views, Rameka felt there were two other categories of opposing points, but both fell over in his opinion.

The TMTB qualified as a public authority under the Resource Management Act – a status some submitters questioned – and transferring functions and tendering out were two different matters, he said in response to claims that the duties the TMTB would be taking on should be put out to tender.

WRC director of community services Neville Williams, later further clarified that the value of services being talked about would not automatically trip the council’s tendering process anyway.

Ninety-one written submissions (54 in support, 35 against and 2 non-indicative) were considered by the four member panel with 13 submitters presenting in person or via video link.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Members of the TMTB’s natural resources team have been undertaking monitoring functions and sending material off to NIWA and the Waikato Regional Council for the last two years as part of the proposal process.

Following the submissions, Williams reported that the majority support for the proposal from Māori submitters as well as a number of non-Māori stakeholders and organisations meant WRC staff recommended approval.

The majority of the opposing submissions could be adequately addressed, he said, with one legitimate barrier being access to private land for monitoring purposes.

The staff recommendation noted that the council currently faced this issue when undertaking environmental monitoring activities as consent to access private land was not always guaranteed, and favoured building relationships with landowners – though the WRC would have the ability to empower the trust board to access monitoring sites through legislative mechanisms.

If approved by the full council at its July 31 meeting, the council was hoping to have the changeover in place by September, said Williams.

TMTB holds legal title as trustee and acts as kaitiaki over Taupō Waters, on behalf of Ngāti Tūwharetoa. Taupō Waters include the bed, water column and air space of the lake and portions of its feeder rivers, and the Waikato River. It does not include the water. Under the deed between the Crown and the TMTB Taupō Waters is treated as a reserve for recreation purposes, subject to conditions and restrictions determined by the Taupō-nui-a-Tia Management Board for the protection of Taupō Waters and public users.