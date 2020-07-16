$2.5 million for Rotorua lakes project and jobs

Rotorua iwi entity, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, will receive $2.5 million from the Government’s Jobs for Nature fund to lead an ambitious environmental program which will benefit the cental North Island.

Conservation and Land Information Minister, Eugenie Sage, announced in Rotorua on Thursday that whenua/land, roto/lakes and awa/rivers in the central North Island will gain from increased habitat protection with new biosecurity investment across iwi and Crown-managed lands and lakes.

Rotorua iwi entity Te Arawa Lakes Trust will receive $2.5 million from the Government’s Jobs for Nature fund to lead an ambitious environmental programme – Mauri Tu Mauri Ora Te Arawa.

The programme will also create 40 nature-based jobs for those impacted by Covid-19, particularly in the tourism, hospitality and services sectors.

“Covid-19 has severely impacted tourism in the district and about a third of the workforce Te Arawa employs through its commercial ventures. This funding will provide relief and create jobs, while benefiting nature,” Sage.

The project will see wetland restoration, catfish and aquatic weed control, pest eradication, monitoring water takes and discharges, and beehive management work take place across Te Arawa’s rohe.

Funding for the project comes from the more than $500 million allocated to the Department of Conservation (DOC) as part of the Government’s $1.3 billion Jobs for Nature investment in response to Covid-19, and was announced today at an event at Rotorua’s Tamatekapua Marae.

Sage also outlined the significant new investment in biosecurity and biodiversity work that Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) can achieve as a result of the Covid-19 recovery and Budget 2020 package.

“This funding effectively triples LINZ’s biosecurity budget to $70 million over four years,” he said.

“It includes $40 million over four years for LINZ’s national biosecurity programme, plus nearly $6.9 million over four years toward the agency’s land-based biosecurity programme.

“The new funding builds on a doubling of LINZ’s aquatic biosecurity budget in 2019/20 which has enabled LINZ and its partners to increase control of aquatic weeds.”

Sage said in the Te Arawa lakes the extra funding means LINZ has been able to ramp up an existing programme underway at the southern end of Lake Ōkataina targeting the aquatic weeds Hornwort, Egeria and Lagarosiphon.