Body found in search for jet skier who went missing in Waikato River

Calvin Harimate went missing in the Waikato River after falling off his jet ski on Saturday.

A body has been located in the search for Calvin Harimate, who fell off his jet ski in the Waikato River.

Harimate, 46, was on the water with friends on Saturday when the jet ski he was on took a sharp turn, forcing him into the water near Tūākau Bridge.

It is not clear whether the construction worker was alone on the jet ski.

Police and Harimate's whānau have been searching for him since Saturday evening.

A body was located shortly after 2pm on Monday.

TOM LEE/Stuff Police and family members had been searched for Harimate around Tūākau Bridge.

"Police have been supporting the family and a blessing and karakia was held at the site by local kaumātua today," police said in a statement.

"Police's thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the man's family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

"The matter will be referred to the Coroner."

Earlier on Monday, Harimate's older sister, Davina Leathers, said the whānau realised time was ticking in the hope of finding him alive, but they were staying positive.

She put out a call for help with the search on social media after the incident and hundreds turned up to assist police.

"He's a strong swimmer, he's jet-skied around Waiheke and he's physically fit too," Leathers said.

"Calvin's intuitive too, he's a clever man. He stopped smoking months ago to help improve his health."

Harimate, who has whakapapa to Waikato Tainui and Ngāpui in Northland, is said to have fallen off the jet ski, five metres from the bank.

"Those that saw him, saw him swimming back to the jet ski but then he changed direction, he must have changed his mind and swum the other way.

"There are places in the river where the current is strong and some calm spots ... he knows that river, that is our river and he knows to respect it. He drives past it every day to get to work.

"It is out of his character to just willy-nilly play around in that river."

Kaumātua George Katipa and police cultural advisor Robert Clarke placed a rahui on the river for seven days, or until further notice.

It covers the Waikato River from Tūākau Bridge through to Port Waikato.

Leathers said she was grateful for the help offered to her family during the search, including from the Tauranganui Marae who have offered shelter and food to those assisting in the search.

"Thank you to everyone, all whānau, community and friends who have travelled from near and far, we are so grateful to you all for your great efforts to support our whānau in our ongoing search for Calvin. Words cannot express our love and gratitude."