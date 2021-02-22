Only eight sections for sale in Hamilton as housing crunch bites

This 756sqm section on Hamilton's River Road is on the market for $1,050,000. In the distance is the Pukete Bridge.

Hamilton's housing crunch is worsening, as the number of sections for sale across the city slips into single figures.

Only eight bare residential sections are for sale in a city made up of 60,000 lots or sections. The figure excludes house and land packages.

The stark number, collated by Hamilton City Council staff, has prompted renewed debate among city politicians about how best to open up more land for housing without accruing crippling city debt.

Veteran city councillor Dave Macpherson said feedback from one major developer indicates the development community are willing to play a much bigger role in the delivery of infrastructure and planning.

Working "more nimbly" with developers, and allowing them to do more of the preparation work for developments, could free up council staff to focus on things such as infill developments in the CBD, Macpherson said.

Infill housing made up 52 per cent of new builds in Hamilton in 2020.

"As a city we're perhaps better using our limited planning resources to plan good infill which is pepper-potted around the city as well as the CBD," Macpherson said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton City Councillor Dave Macpherson says the council should work more nimbly with the development community (file photo).

"It's much harder to get anything of scale done there by an individual developer, whereas we can do that. That would seem to be a job more important for us to do than some of the greenfield areas which could be done by the private sector using our standards.

"It has to be a way of setting and incentivising best practice for planning and construction standards."

City councillor Ewan Wilson said one of the biggest challenges facing the city is the council's ability to fund infrastructure.

Hamilton's current day population of 172,000 is predicted to increase to about 200,000 by 2030.

The council has earmarked Peacocke and Rotokauri to soak up a lot of growth, but both areas are proving costly to develop, Wilson said. He advocates the city look at other areas which could be cheaper to build on.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF New Zealand Property Council Waikato branch president Brian Squair (file photo).

"I think that the main crisis we have is we've got two growth cells currently and they will be, I think, in hindsight the most expensive growth cells in the country," Wilson said, adding council should consider seriously the option of allowing developers to put in their own infrastructure.

Property Council Waikato branch president Brian Squair​ approached the city council about four years ago to talk about the idea of developers taking on a bigger role around the provision of infrastructure, but received a lukewarm reception. Even though a developer may be willing to construct infrastructure, such as a stormwater retention system, the council would ultimately be held accountable for standards being met.

"In principle, developers would be happy for the most part to put in their own infrastructure. The devil would be in the detail to be fair but, in principle, I would suggest there is a reasonable amount of openness to finding alternative ways to accelerate development," Squair said.

Although freeing up more land for development would benefit Hamilton, it's just one factor influencing the rate of new house builds in the city. A key factor is the availability of tradespeople.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton City Councillor Ewan Wilson says the Peacocke and Rotokauri areas are proving costly to develop (file photo).

"We've got the big Waikeria development down the line which has sucked up so many resources, trades people. There's just a lack of human resources to do the work at times."

Property developer Ian Patton, who has developed the Glaisdale subdivision at Rototuna, said council planning rules are too restrictive and time consuming.

He advocates a shake-up of local government and the consenting process.

"In Christchurch they rezoned a huge area of land and left the developers to get on with it," Patton said.

"I think council shouldn't be involved in the planning process or the title process. They should be signing certificates saying they're happy with the infrastructure that we put in."

Patton said developers often sold sections to builders - who then offered house and land packages to home buyers - because it was an easier process.

SUPPLIED Property developer Ian Patton has developed the Glaisdale subdivision in Rototuna (file photo).

"We can tailor our section sizes to make sure the houses aren't all the same, and the shapes, which we've also done. There's also more than one building company so we can sell to four or five builders."

Wilson said a concern shared by members of the public is Hamilton is being held to ransom by a cartel of developers who sit on tracts of land and inflate the land price.

Council city growth general manager Jen Baird she she hasn't seen evidence of developers messing with the market.

"What I see at the moment in particular is the developers that have land available that they can build on, they are absolutely going gangbusters," Baird said.

"They want to make hay while the sun is shining [and] the sun is shining."