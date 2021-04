A person was seriously injured in a crash on ANZAC Parade in central Hamilton on Wednesday night.

A person has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after a crash in central Hamilton.

The incident happened on Anzac Parade before 7pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit has been called and will be examining the scene.

The road is closed at this stage and police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.