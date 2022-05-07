Two seriously injured in crash near Te Kauwhata, Waikato

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash near Te Kauwhata in Waikato.

Emergency services were responding to the accident on Rodda Road, near State Highway 1.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to police at around 5pm on Saturday.

“Initial information from the scene is that two people are seriously injured,” officials said.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.