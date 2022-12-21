Gifts for 60 children is a Hamilton mum's plan to share 'the joy of Christmas'

This Christmas, Sarmareia Tepu will distribute gifts to around 60 children in Hamilton.

Sarmareia Tepu’s dream is to lease land and create a homeless shelter, but for now she is spreading the Christmas spirit to around 60 tamariki whose families are on a tight budget.

This Christmas, the 20-year-old has taken it upon herself to step into Santa’s shoes and spread joy with presents for kids aged three to 12.

Tepu, who is 34 weeks pregnant and has two children, plans to distribute gifts to about 60 Hamilton children.

After she posted on a Facebook group that she would be gifting presents to the kids and families unable to buy their own, requests started flooding in.

“I just did it for the joy of Christmas as, growing up, my mum gave us all she could and said to be thankful and grateful for what we are given.

“It’s always great to pay it forward.”

Tepu wished she could do more to help those in serious need.

“My dream is to save up as much as I can and lease some land and build homeless shelters.

“My heart tells me to push further and one day I will achieve this, because I believe in myself and when there’s a will there’s a way.”