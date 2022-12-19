Waipā CCTV cameras fast-tracked as crime pushes some businesses to 'breaking point'

It’ll cost almost half a million dollars to install 25 new cameras around the Waipā district (file photo).

CCTV cameras may not stop crime, says a five-time ram-raided business owner in Cambridge, but they could make it easier to catch the offenders.

Waipā District Council is immediately installing around 25 new closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the district, at a cost of close to half a million dollars.

The council applied for government funding but is pushing ahead before getting approval because “some [business people] are at breaking point” with crime, according to Mayor Susan O’Regan.

Kihikihi’s central township will be first off the block, followed by two new cameras in Victoria St, Cambridge.

Should the funding application get denied, the additional cameras would be funded by a rate-payer serviced loan, with first year repayments budgeted in the 2023/24 Annual Plan.

Sarah Nicholl, owner of Stirling Sports in Cambridge – which had been ramraided five times and broken into once - was positive about the cameras.

Every measure to keep crime away helped, she said.

“We haven’t been ram raided for a long time because they are not able to. We have got barriers in place.

Supplied Stirling Sports Cambridge has been ramraided five times and broken into once, and owner Sarah Nicholl was happy the council was adding more cameras (file photo).

“But it is absolutely a good step taken by the council for the town’s safety.

“It won’t stop it from happening, but it might make it easier for the police to catch the offenders.”

Mayor Susan O’Regan said the council was “reasonably confident” of getting the funding but had to move now on the cameras.

“The message from our retailers and residents is absolutely clear. The recent upsurge in retail crime and antisocial behaviour means some business people simply can’t wait any longer – some are at breaking point.

SUSAN O'REGAN/Supplied Mayor Susan O’Regan says Council is “reasonably confident” of getting the government funding for CCTV cameras, but businesses cannot wait any longer for the approval.

“On that basis, we’re not waiting for confirmation of a government funding decision. We’re moving ahead and doing it ourselves.”

Cameras will also be installed in Te Awamutu central business district, the skateparks in Cambridge and Pirongia, in Ngahinepouri, in Halley’s Lane and on Shakespeare St in Cambridge, near McDonald's in Te Awamutu as well as on Cambridge Road.

Work on design will begin immediately with installation beginning in the first half of 2023.

There are already 13 CCTV cameras in operation across Waipā with their installation overseen by a group made up of council representatives, the NZ Police, CommSafe, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and community representatives. Cameras are monitored by NZ Police with the council meeting all costs.