Serious crash closes Colville Rd in Coromandel

A serious crash has caused the closure of a road in Colville, Coromandel. (File photo)

Two people have been injured and a road has been closed following a serious crash in Coromandel.

Police were notified of the crash on Colville Rd about 11.40am on Saturday.

One person sustained serious injuries, and another had moderate injuries, a statement from police said.

Colville Rd was closed between Driving Creek Rd and Port Jackson Rd.

The road was likely to be closed for some time while the scene was cleared.

Police advised motorists to expect delays and thanked motorists for their patience.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were underway.