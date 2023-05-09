Wellington student found dead in Rotorua named

Joseph Peter Westend’s body was found in Lake Rd, Rotorua, and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Police have named the man found dead in a street near Rotorua Hospital as Joseph Peter Westend.

Police said the 21-year-old, who was found on Sunday, was a university student from Wellington.

“Joseph’s death is still being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch via 105, quoting file number 230507/9750.

His body was found on Lake Rd soon after 1am on Sunday.