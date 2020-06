SH2 is blocked and motorists can expect delays. (File)

Two people have been injured, one seriously, injured in a crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area after a serious crash on SH2, near the intersection of Thompsons Track near Aongatete.

Police were advised of the two-vehicle collision at 11.18am.

One person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition while a second person has minor injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect continued delays.