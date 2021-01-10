Two people seriously injured in Bay of Plenty crash

Two people are reported to have serious injuries.

Emergency services are responding to a car crash which has left two people seriously injured just north of Tauranga.

Two cars crashed just after 6pm on Sunday on State Highway 2 near the intersection with Woodland Rd, Tahawai, which is about 40 minutes north of Tauranga.

The road was initially blocked and two people are reportedly seriously injured with a helicopter on its way, police said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the road had reopened at about 8pm after it had been blocked between Woodland Rd and Kauri Point Rd.