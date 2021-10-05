A Covid-19 testing centre has been set up at Founders Theatre in Hamilton.

There are three new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of positive cases in the region to eight.

Parts of Waikato, including Hamilton city, are currently in level 3 lockdown after the ministry reported two positive Covid-19 community cases in the region on Sunday – in Raglan and Hamilton East.

With the three new cases reported on Tuesday, the three positive household contacts in Raglan confirmed on Monday, and the initial two announced on Sunday, there are now eight positive Covid-19 cases in Waikato.

The three positive household contacts in Raglan were announced on Monday but officially recorded in Tuesday’s case numbers.

Whole genome sequencing for the Raglan case and the Hamilton case announced on Sunday have confirmed both cases are linked to each other, and also to one of the sub clusters in Auckland.

Raglan’s Xtreme Zero Waste has announced that one of its workers has tested positive for Covid and is “pretty unwell”, but was not at work while infectious.

At the 1pm briefing on Tuesday, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said all eight Waikato cases are linked.

“In Waikato additional testing capacity has been stood up at the testing sites around the region and teams there continue to see high demand,” she said.

“Testing is underway across Hamilton sites and pop-up sites are continuing at Raglan and Huntly.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff The ministry said more than 6000 Covid-19 swabs were taken from around the Waikato region on Monday and are currently being processed.

Waikato DHB has not identified any locations of interest of significance in Hamilton city at this stage, Dr McElnay said.

“All potential exposure events have had direct interactions between individuals, and they have been followed up directly,” she said.

“However, as the Waikato continues to undertake their investigations with the new cases reported, there may be additional locations of interest, and they will be added to the Ministry of Health’s website as they come through.”

McElnay said, according to the Waikato DHB, early indications suggest that prior to receiving positive tests, the households affected had been following guidance on mask wearing and social distancing.

The Waikato Level 3 boundary extends from Raglan, north to Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and around Hamilton city and some surrounding areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said one of Waikato’s eight cases has recovered, and another of the eight is in hospital.

Wastewater sample collection had been arranged from locations within the Waikato, including Raglan, Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Ngāruawāhia, Tokoroa, Putāruru, and Hamilton.

“Results of these are expected over the coming days, however the timing of the results depends on various factors including the sample arrival times.”

The ministry said more than 6000 Covid-19 swabs were taken from around the Waikato region on Monday and are currently being processed.

Community testing centres are operating with extended hours on Tuesday.