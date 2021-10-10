Chute! getting your icecream sure is going to different in a Covid-19 summer

Sunny Nelson business owner, Josh King creates a 'slide Thru' system for delivering contactless ice cream to his customers

Josh King likes to think of his Hamilton real fruit ice cream shop Sunny Nelson as “a cocktail bar for kids”.

Or adults who want to feel like kids, even if only for a sweet moment.

It’s all about the experience. Under normal circumstances, Sunny Nelson customers can stand in the shop and watch their ice cream being made in front of them, but Covid-19 restrictions have put a dampener on that lately.

Introducing the “Slide Thru” – a piece of guttering that acts as a chute for ice cream delivery, while at the same time maintaining a four-metre gap between customer and staff member.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Extending bespoke level 3 to include Waipā, Waitomo and Ōtorohanga was the right call - Waikato mayors

* Covid-19: Businesses fear they're open to prosecution if staff test positive

* Covid-19: Funding shortfall sparks campaign to keep Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival alive



Christel Yardley/Stuff Sunny Nelson owner, Josh King, has created a contactless ice cream delivery service for his customers. It’s called the “Slide Thru”.

“It’s really simple, and I think that’s why people have taken a liking to it. It’s nothing fancy,” King said.

He said it has been a safe and effective method of getting people’s ice creams to them.

“We’ve got PayWave down on the table, and the ice cream comes sliding down the gutter.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Customers waiting for their Sunny Nelson ice cream in Hamilton.

Sunny Nelson first came up with the “Slide Thru” when the first Covid-19 restrictions were introduced last year.

It hasn’t been without at least one hiccup, though.

“This one lady, she was kind of wondering ‘What’s going on here, why’s there a piece of guttering coming down from the shop onto this table?’ And then when we slid it down, it all kind of made sense to her, and she was so stunned that she didn’t reach out and grab her ice cream, and it went straight off onto the tarmac.”

King said that early lesson led to a bit of duct tape being put at the end of the guttering to stop any future ice creams falling off the table.

Christel Yardley/Stuff One of the sweet treats on offer.

When it rains, he said, the ice creams travel faster down the slope, increasing the fun.

“Honestly, it never gets old. We love sliding it down, people love seeing it, people love videoing it, and it’s just really cool to be able to offer too.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Johan Meets, 5, with his Sunny Nelson ice cream.

King said the “Slide Thru” came about through some creative thinking when looking for ways to make sure a trip to Sunny Nelson is still an experience, and not just a transaction.

“And not making it a difficult experience for the customer, but a really awesome experience despite the situation.”

With summer fast approaching, and Covid-19 seemingly hanging around, kids and adults alike can take comfort in knowing fun trips to the ice cream shop are safe.