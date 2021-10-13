Two new unlinked Covid cases in Waikato, five more days of level 3 for parts of region

There were 2980 Covid-19 tests processed in Waikato on Tuesday.

There are two new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato and level 3 will remain for parts of the region.

The total number of positive cases in the region is now 37, according to the Ministry of Health, and one of those cases has now recovered.

The two new community cases in Waikato are members of the same household in Hamilton, but are not linked to any existing cases.

“They are being transferred today to a local quarantine facility. At this stage, the cases are unlinked, but interviews will be carried out today to help determine any links to known cases,” the ministry said in a statement.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Clinical lead Steph Anderson says rather than arguing with the vaccine hesitant, stop and listen.

The level 3 lockdown in place for parts of the region will now continue for another five days, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The two unlinked cases were part of the reason for that, Hipkins said.

“Two workplace exposure events have been identified but Hamilton residents are encouraged to please keep checking the ministry’s website for any locations of interest,” a statement said.

Vaccination rates in Waikato remained high on Tuesday with 7434 people getting a dose, the ministry said.

There were 2980 tests processed in Waikato on Tuesday.

