Person dies in crash between ute and milk tanker in Waikato

The crash was reported to police about 4pm on Wednesday.

A person has died in a crash involving a ute and a milk tanker in Waikato.

The crash, near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Ingram Rd in Rukuhia, Waipā, was reported to the police about 4pm on Wednesday.

The sole occupant of the ute died at the scene, police said.

State Highway 3 was blocked as a result of the crash but was expected to be reopened late Wednesday night.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised, and an investigation into the cause of the crash was under way.