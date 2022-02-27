'I have so much to live for' - cancer mum's wait over as MIQ with Aus set to lift

Mahia Hemopo says she’s excited her son is coming home from Australia this Friday with his family, without having to go through MIQ.

The end of managed isolation for vaccinated kiwis returning from Australia from Sunday night means a Kiwi mum suffering from cancer will get to see her son before she dies.

“I’m excited,” Mahia Hemopo (Ngāti Hauā), who lives in Cambridge, said on Sunday as she prepared for the long awaited arrival of Turawaho.

She said that was especially so as Turawaho would also be bringing his partner and her three mokopuna to live with her as well.

Diagnosed with lung cancer, that had spread to her brain and kidneys, in April 2021, Hemopo, 58, was told she had just a year to live.

Earlier this month, she told Stuff she was glad to wake up every day as it meant she might live long enough to see Brisbane-based Turawaho again.

Turawaho, 33, had managed to get back to Hamilton in September last year for a short visit, and after returning to Australia he made the decision to move back to New Zealand to care for his mum.

But he was denied an emergency MIQ spot, in a system he described as “cruel”, when he applied for one in January. He was frustrated the system has cost him precious time with his mum.

1 NEWS Returning New Zealanders are able to form a bubble with family during their isolation.

Mahia found the whole situation traumatic, at one point stopping video-calling the family in Australia because she was so upset.

Then the Government announced vaccinated kiwis returning from Australia, from Sunday night, could avoid MIQ as long as they self-isolated for a period on their return.

Now Turawaho is due to fly into Auckland this coming Friday with his whānau following the easing of requirements for kiwis returning from Australia.

“It’s a big relief,” Mahia Hemopo told Stuff on Sunday.

She said she had been worried the lifting of restrictions from Sunday night might be de-railed by the surge in Omicron cases in New Zealand and would be very sad if anything emerged that got in the way of Turawaho’s return this week.

Hemopo said it would be great to have her son home at this difficult time supporting her.

She said she was currently doing reasonably well, having chemotherapy every three weeks. In a recent meeting with her doctor, she heard her latest scan was positive news.

So Mahia said she was feeling pretty strong for now, no doubt buoyed by the upcoming return of her son, his partner and her mokopuna.

“I have much to live for.”