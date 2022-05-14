Rotorua’s mayoral candidate highlights everything we lack in Hamilton

Donna-Lee Biddle is an investigator with the Criminal Cases Review Commission. She is a former journalist and regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: I was excited, but rather envious when I saw Rotorua’s Tania Tapsell announce her candidacy for the Rotorua mayoralty earlier this week.

At just 29 years old, she’s everything we don’t have at the round table here in Hamilton – young, and a wāhine Māori. In fact, she’s about half the age of many of our current councillors (Martin Gallagher, Rob Pascoe, etc).

“Is this a column about ageism?,” I hear you asking. Not at all, I’m merely setting the scene, as this is a column about diversity among our Hamilton City Council councillors and the lack of it.

Tapsell has been part of local government for a decade, joining the ranks at Rotorua Council when she was 21. She had been widely tipped to to stand for the National Party ahead of the upcoming by-election, which was triggered in March following Simon Bridges’ decision to move away from politics.

The mayoral candidate announced her plans on social media earlier on Wednesday.

“Rotorua deserves a mayor that is connected with all parts of our community and can provide a positive way forward,” Tapsell said.

Please can we have a young, exciting candidate like this? Would it change voter turnout? Possibly not but keeping with the status quo hasn’t significantly helped boost voter numbers, either.

Hamilton’s population has an average age almost six years below the national median. So as the “City of the Future”, surely, we need to find a new way to engage the younger demographic?

Historically, Hamilton has experienced low voter turnout, with only 33 percent of residents voting in local body elections in 2016 – one of the lowest regional turnouts in New Zealand. After the 2019 elections, however, council paraded a result of 38.78 of voter turnout – the highest result since 2004: ‘Hamilton’s voter turnout soars’, the headline read. I’d hardly call that soaring, but it was an improvement on the last 15 years.

It's not only a regional issue, at the 2020 general election, Electoral Commission data showed that, across New Zealand, 36 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds that were eligible to vote were not on either the Māori or general electoral rolls.

And despite being home to the largest youth populations in the country, university towns had the lowest rates of young people enrolled to vote, Hamilton included.

While students may be enrolled in another electorate, such as where their family home is located, experts say the trend is likely a symptom of youth being disconnected from their communities.

Young adults are often more transient than older people and haven’t put down roots in their local area.

Several studies have found that youth are more likely to feel lonely and isolated.

Voting is a social act, so it made sense that people without strong social networks were less likely to vote, Victoria University of Wellington political science professor Jack Vowles said.

“Voting is something that people do together, so if [students are] living effectively as an individual in a hostel, or even flatting, they don’t have the same social encouragement of the people around them to either enrol or go on to a polling booth on election day.”

I’m 34 and I would love to see candidates that are my age or younger. I would love to see candidates who better represent the city we love and live in. Show me some diversity. Show me men and women from minority ethnic groups. Show me intelligent, passionate, out-of-the-box-thinking youth. Show me something different, please.

I know many impressive people who would do an exceptional job at representing Hamilton and its people, and I am going to encourage them to throw their hat in the ring. If you’re, too, fed up with the status quo, I hope you will do the same.