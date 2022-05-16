Potential legal machinations to follow Waikato Regional Council's Rimmington ousting

Russ Rimmington will ponder a range of legal options as he considers fighting his ousting as Waikato Regional Council chairperson (file photo).

Kōrero over potential legal action and consequences is set to continue this week over the ousting of former Waikato Regional Council chairperson Russ Rimmington.

In the wake of last week’s 8-6 vote by councillors to roll him, Rimmington said he was considering a judicial review.

He said it could be based on legal advice from leading lawyer Mai Chen, heard in the public excluded section of the meeting.

Rimmington said the advice indicated he would have grounds to seek a judicial review if councillor Fred Lichtwark voted. Lichtwark subsequently voted against Rimmington staying as chairperson.

On Friday, Rimmington said he “most probably will” go with a judicial review but was getting further advice.

“I’m still looking at legal options because actually the judicial review is only one of those legal options.”

Rimmington believed Lichtwark had a pre-determined view on how he would vote at the meeting and that Chen supported this view.

On what was the point of challenging Lichtwark’s right to have voted, Rimmington said ousting him required eight of 14 councillors to support such a move, not just a majority of those present, meaning the vote could have been 7-6 if Lichtwark didn’t participate.

“If Fred hadn’t voted the way he did, and they all knew that as well, I’d still be chair,” said Rimmington.

On the requirement for eight to support his ousting, he said: “Mai Chen set that out very clearly at the briefing and [in] the papers that were given to each councillor.”

Lichtwark, however, confirmed his view was that he had an open mind about his vote before last Monday’s decision.

Tom Lee/Stuff Fred Lichtwark insists he had an open mind about which way he’d vote before last Monday’s meeting on rolling Russ Rimmington (file photo).

He said, for example, that he had supported Hamilton councillors Geoff Taylor and Mark Bunting being able to address the meeting, opposing moves to oust Rimmington.

“My colleagues knew I was a swing vote right up to the end,” he said.

Chief executive Chris McLay was asked whether anyone had complained about Rimmington disclosing advice given in a public excluded section of the meeting and, if so, whether the council had come to conclusions about any rule breaches and resulting sanctions.

“Waikato Regional Council has not directly received any complaints. But councillor Lichtwark has been approached by a constituent seeking information,” McLay said.

“We are looking at those questions and have not yet formed a view on whether there has been a breach of the Code of Conduct and Standing Orders for elected members.”

Asked if he was worried about any censure for disclosing Chen’s commentary, Rimmington initially said: “The advice was very categorical...that can be in the public domain.”

But Rimmington then said he’d prefer not to comment further on whether he could face repercussions for talking about it publicly.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Chief executive Chris McLay says the regional council hasn’t yet formed a view on whether Russ Rimmington has breached the Code of Conduct and Standing Orders over his disclosure of legal advice.

On what qualified as pre-determination, a council staffer advised that pre-determination is about someone attending a meeting with mind made up and a completely closed mind to any change in view despite the content of debate.

“It is for the member to determine if they have a conflict in this respect and how they intend to manage it.”

If a member considered they had a pre-determined view they must not take part and failure to disclose such a conflict of interest could lead to a legal challenge, the staff advice said.