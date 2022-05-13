One person dead, another injured after crash blocks SH3 at Ōhaupō

Emergency services were in attendance at the crash on State Highway 3.

One person has died and another has moderate injuries following a serious traffic accident on Ōhaupō Rd, south of Hamilton, on Friday afternoon.

The road will be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 4pm between the intersections of Kaipaki Rd and West Rd, and involved two vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel through the area if possible, and to follow directions for diversions.