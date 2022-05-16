South African artist Gloria Hodge set to debute intricate water color works

Artist Gloria Hodge is set to debut her newest series of watercolour works at the newly established Whitaker art gallery.

Art for water colour artist Gloria Hodge (73) is about relying on your instincts and trusting the process.

The South African born artist is debuting her newest works at the recently opened, Whitaker art gallery in Te Aroha.

Hodge says the craft comes with many challenges, but there is always something new to discover, which is what she enjoys most.

Supplied/Stuff Hodge enjoys the enlightenment of art where you are constantly learning new things.

“Often when I sit down, I don’t know what is going to happen, but I know that it has worked out before, so it will probably work again,” she said.

“It’s about trusting yourself and trusting that something fantastic is going to come from this.”

Hodge and her family moved to Aotearoa almost 30 years ago, in pursuit of more opportunities for their children.

They have since been living in Te Aroha for the past six years.

At times, she still finds herself painting objects that serve as a reminder of her native South Africa, whether it be the mountainous terrain or familiar animals.

And, her children have embraced art, and she fondly remembers, their household always being filled with creativity.

Supplied/Stuff The lock-downs especially have offered a period of solitude for Hodge, during which she has been creating the artworks for her floral themed exhibition.

“We thought it would be a great adventure, but at the same time it was also for more security for our children and just a nice place for them to grow up.

“When we came to New Zealand, I taught painting in community centres for a while...I went straight into meeting people who were also artists.”

The Whitaker gallery exhibition will include a series of floral water colour paintings displaying vibrant and intricate flower arrangements from Hodge.

The inspiration behind her work, she says, comes from the surrounding environment and things that capture her attention.

The lock-down periods especially, has also proven to be both a peaceful and productive time for painting.

Supplied/Stuff The inspiration behind her work, Hodge says, comes from the surrounding environment and things that capture her attention.

“I’ve painted Cherie blossoms, hydrangeas...I’m also painting pōhutukawa at the moment.

“Art is something that I can really relax with, it’s one of those things where if you enjoy something, time goes very quickly,” she said.

People could expect colour, elegance and imperfections that leave something for the imagination, on display.

Hodge was both thankful and excited to be sharing her art at the new Whitaker gallery and said she will always have a paint brush in hand for as long as she can.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

“I’ll probably always do it...tomorrow I’ll be painting again.”

The Whitaker gallery exhibition will be open to the public for a month starting on May 30.