Danish giant Maersk plans another huge coldstore at Ruakura Superhub

An artist’s impression of the huge Ruakura coldstore planned by Maersk

At 16,000 square metres, more than 1.5 hectares, it’s due to cover as much as two rugby fields.

That’s the size of another major new coldstore planned for the city by the Danish-headquartered global transport and logistics giant Maersk at the Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) Ruakura Superhub in Hamilton.

The Maersk coldstore is due to start construction later this year and open late 2023, providing room for more than 21,000 pallets of product.

Support activities and services will take the intended Maersk operation’s total footprint out to 45,000 sq m or 4.5 hectares.

While huge, the coldstore is reportedly smaller than Fonterra’s Crawford St operation in Te Kowhai, said to be more than 20,000 sq m.

But its construction by Maersk – which describes Ruakura operations as a future “regional flagship” – will further boost the city’s standing as a major freight hub.

It comes on top of a $40 million facility at Ruakura, announced by Freightways in February, that will involve a purpose-built 13,000 sq m coldstore facility for its Big Chill distribution business.

Maersk’s Beijing-based Asia Pacific office said it wouldn’t be making its costs public.

TGH chairperson Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua said in a statement Tuesday that Maersk had expressed an intention to work with Waikato-Tainui on job opportunities for iwi members.

In response to questions on how many jobs might result, TGH chief executive Chris Joblin said: “It is too early to say and this would be an operational matter for Maersk itself.”

Raumati-Tu’ua said the coldstore “will help ensure the best possible local and global connections for New Zealand importers and exporters”.

Joblin said Maersk’s presence will have many synergies for the other significant logistics and distribution businesses who have either confirmed or are planning a move to Ruakura.

Previously confirmed partners and tenants include the Port of Tauranga, PBT Express Freight Network, fuel company Waitomo Group and Big Chill.

“There are definitely more majors to come,” Joblin said.

Supplied Maersk and TGH staff on a recent visit to the Ruakura site.

The entire Superhub was bigger than Auckland’s CBD and “it will continue to attract major players seeking room to grow”.

Joblin said there had been an upturn in enquiries about Ruakura as worldwide supply constraints meant more companies were seeking to invest in distribution facilities closer to customers.

Maersk was taking responsibility for constructing and operating the coldstore itself, unlike some other arrangements where TGH was leasing out land and buildings, Joblin said. The land will remain with Waikato-Tainui.

Maersk Oceania’s managing director Henrik Jensen said in a statement that the coldstore would cater for both national and international supply chains, in conjunction with the firm’s ocean networks connecting New Zealand to offshore markets.

“We firmly believe it will enable us to be flexible and agile in our operations to ensure that we can match customers' needs with seasonal demand,” Jensen said.

Joblin said the coldstore would also boost “the resilience of how critical food supplies are moved around the country and around the globe”.

It wasn’t clear by this article’s deadline whether any consents were needed from local councils before development of the new facility.