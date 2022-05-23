Luxon says he won't be the best at te reo but he is giving it a serious try

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is getting one-on-one te reo Māori lessons and says it's a gateway to a better understanding of te ao Māori.

“I won’t be the world’s best te reo speaker but I think it is important that I try,” says National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

The leader of the opposition was on Monday providing an update about his new te reo Māori lessons after revealing to Stuff in January that he intended to make a serious attempt to learn the language this year.

He said then he hoped improving his skills would help him be more inclusive and connect with ordinary people.

On a visit to Hamilton, he was asked how he was going with that kaupapa (initiative).

National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to business and local government people in Hamilton on Monday.

Luxon said he had recently finished his third one-on-one lesson, which he was aiming to do on Monday evenings in Wellington.

“So I will get much better I promise next time we catch up. I will be able to talk a bit more in te reo.”

On who his kaiako (teacher) was, Luxon said: “I’d sooner not say, I don’t want to embarrass them. But [it’s] someone who is really well-respected and who has been very helpful to a number of other people.”

Luxon insisted his learning te reo was not being done for political reasons or that it was about looking good in the eyes of Māori voters.

“It is nothing to do with that at all.”

He said people who know him well knew learning te reo was something he had wanted to do for some time.

He had wanted lessons as a farewell gift when he left Air New Zealand, where he said he had worked hard to help “mainstream” te reo.

“So it has been a long-term thing that I have wanted to do,” he said, noting his wife did a te reo course last year.

Asked, as a Pākehā New Zealander, what drove his passion for and interest in the language, Luxon said: “To me it is the way in which you understand te ao Māori [the Māori world] much better.

“So, for me, it is a gateway into some other conversations.”

And, he added, “Māori culture helps us in New Zealand big time”.

On understanding and engaging with Māori perspectives, Luxon spoke of the value they added internationally.

“There is something unique in our culture which largely comes from Māori culture. That has really been hugely beneficial in us building better relationships around the world.”

Referring to the concept of kaitiakitanga (guardianship), Luxon described it as New Zealand's “unique gift to the world”.

“I think ... the guardianship of people and place is actually a really good thing we can teach the world. “They are values that actually would benefit the world.”