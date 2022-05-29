'Scrapper for the community' Stu Husband throws hat into Matamata-Piako mayoral contest ring

“I believe in community and I fight for it,” says Waikato regional councillor Stu Husband, who has now announced a bid to be Matamata-Piako mayor (file photo).

A self-described scrapper for the community is stepping away from a seat on Waikato Regional Council to take a tilt at the Matamata-Piako mayoralty at this year’s local body elections.

Nine-year council veteran Stu Husband – current chairperson of the integrated management committee and a former New Zealand First candidate - said on Friday he was finishing his regional role at the end of the current term.

He joins Matamata-Piako councillor Adrienne Wilcock in confirming they’ll contest the job being left vacant by current mayor Ash Tanner.

Husband, a Tauhei farmer, said part of his motivation is a belief that the local district level will be a more important arena when it comes to some of the key issues he is focused on.

READ MORE:

* A Māori Matamata-Piako mayor 'would be a win', says Waikato iwi

* Multi-million dollar stadium proposal creates 'wind and noise tunnel' concern among neighbours

* Matamata-Piako council goes with Māori ward seat but mayor not convinced on co-governance



KELLY HODEL/STUFF Husband believes district councils will be “the front line” on many key issues.

”I believe that the battle for community involvement and input into Three Waters, and a range of topics, is going to be done at the district level. I think that’s where the front line’s going to be for that.”

He said he was opposed to the Three Waters reforms in their current shape, including the fact that management of water services could be done by far-off staff and that local councils would lose direct control of assets.

Husband believed he had a good chance of winning the mayoral race given he was reasonably well known in the district.

”Everyone who knows me knows that I can scrap for the community. I believe in community and I fight for it, to my own detriment sometimes.”

Husband said he has really enjoyed being integrated catchment management committee chairperson recently but “not so much” his general role as a regional councillor.

At times, a lack of cohesion between councillors had prevented progress on issues.

Last week, Waikato iwi Ngāti Hinerangi spokesperson Hinerangi Vaimoso said mana whenua were ready to see a Māori holding positions like mayor in Matamata-Piako.

On whether his Ngā Puhi heritage would play a part in his bid for the mayoralty, Husband said “I’m proud to be Ngā Puhi” but he wouldn’t be using that fact in his campaign.

“I love doing things on my own merit...I love doing it just as Stu.”