Police believe Waipā Tavern fire that destroyed century-old pub deliberately lit

Fire investigators and several fire crews along with police are onsite at the old Waipa Hotel in Ngaruawahia which burnt to the ground overnight.

The fire which has gutted the historic Waipā Tavern in Ngāruawāhia appears to be a deliberate act, with people being questioned by police over it.

“Police are speaking with a number of people in relation to the fire, which is at this stage believed to have been deliberately lit,” a statement from police said Sunday afternoon.

They also said southbound traffic diversions remain in place on Great South Road, Ngāruawāhia, near the pub as investigations continue.

”Contractors will be removing parts of the structure due to the risk posed to members of the public,” the statement said.

Earlier, Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson revealed that the tavern is set to be demolished entirely after the derelict building was engulfed in a blaze in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sanson visited the site and confirmed that verandahs threatening to topple were to be taken down Sunday under council orders. The cost of that work would be charged to the owner.

One of the lanes of the road outside had been shut because of the threat of the verandahs falling.

“One of the poles of the verandahs in literally right on the edge of the road,” he said Sunday afternoon.

RAEGAN MAISEY Video supplied by Raegan Maisey shows the Waipa Hotel in Ngāruawāhia fully involved by fire

Once the verandahs were removed it was expected unstable masonry would be pushed back on to the site as well.

“It’s an unsafe site at the moment so it needs to be made into a safe situation.”

Sanson has been advised that the same contractors who will do this work were to meet with the owner of the tavern to discuss demolition.

He said that before demolition work went ahead police were wanting to double-check a couple of areas inside the building’s shell to ensure no one had been caught up in the fire. The fire service was also completing an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

A fire service spokesperson said their investigators had gone to the site but no information on a possible cause was available at this stage.

A crew was due back at the site about 5pm Sunday to double-check on potential hot spots, the spokesperson said.

Demolition would mark a bit of an end of an era, Sanson said.

“It is sad to see it go...every time you lose one of these buildings you lose a bit of your heritage.”

RAEGAN MAISEY Images provided by Raegan Maisey show the Waipa Hotel in NgÄruawÄhia fully involved in fire overnight.

Sanson described the Waipā Tavern as “one of those old iconic pubs in the district”, although he said he’d personally never been inside.

“It’s real sad to see us lose another landmark in the district.

“Our old pubs are part of our history.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Fire crews were Sunday morning dampening down hot spots after a fire at the historic Waipā Tavern overnight.

The fire service reported Sunday morning that the blaze caused significant damage but there were no injuries at the empty building.

The building was not thought to be being used at the time of the fire.

Tom Lee/Stuff The fire has extensively damaged the derelict Waipā Tavern.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at about 2am Sunday morning through multiple calls about the emergency.

Tom Lee/Stuff The Waipā Tavern had long been a feature of Ngāruawāhia.

Five fire trucks, two ladder trucks and a number of support vehicles were sent. About 30 firefighters were at the scene.

The 80 metres by 40 metres building was well alight when the service arrived.

No-one needed to be rescued and there were no injuries to fire crew, a fire service spokesperson said.

Ben Curran/Stuff The Waipā Tavern – formerly known as the Waipā Hotel – was a landmark in Ngāruawāhia.

In 2016, Stuff reported that the original Waipā Hotel that stood at the site had been built in the late 1800s before being replaced by the structure currently on the site.

A historian said then that the Waipā Tavern was not heritage listed with Waikato District Council and was not on the register of the Historic Places Trust.

The building had then been reportedly on and off the market since 2012.